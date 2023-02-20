Why RRR is a watershed in the history of Indian cinema
- Indian films are set to scale new heights thanks to their growing technical excellence and instantaneous worldwide distribution via streaming platforms.
Telugu movie RRR recently became India’s highest-grossing film; its song Naatu Naatu went viral around the world and was nominated for an Oscar for best original song; director Rajamouli won the New York Film Critics Circle award for best director; and the movie has been playing in American theatres since its release last summer. There is a new awareness in the West about the artistic and commercial potential of Indian cinema.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×