Telugu movie RRR recently became India’s highest-grossing film; its song Naatu Naatu went viral around the world and was nominated for an Oscar for best original song; director Rajamouli won the New York Film Critics Circle award for best director; and the movie has been playing in American theatres since its release last summer. There is a new awareness in the West about the artistic and commercial potential of Indian cinema.

That Indian films are popular outside India is not exactly breaking news. That great, sweeping arc of history and geography from ancient Persia to Indonesia bears the imprint of Indian culture through mutual give and take. Parts of Africa have been warmly receptive to Indian films. They were also popular in the Soviet Union. Films like 3 Idiots and Dangal have been big hits in China, and Japanese audiences have flocked to Rajinikanth films. Indian directors like Satyajit Ray and Adoor Gopalakrishnan have always been popular with film connoisseurs around the world.

What’s different now is a combination of two things: new levels of technical excellence in Indian movies, and the rise of global streaming platforms, which skillfully dub and subtitle content from around the world to cater to every major market.

Hollywood film folk have long known the power of good cinema made abroad and adapted it to their audiences. For example, Japanese auteur Akira Kurosawa’s Seven Samurai was remade in 1960 as The Magnificent Seven, a western that won critical acclaim and commercial success.

But that was pre-globalisation, a phenomenon that took off in the early 1990s, when goods, people, technology and capital started crossing borders in ever-larger numbers and with ever-greater speed. Globalisation exposed previously insular cultures to the delights of diverse foreign cultures, including cuisine, music and movies. It revealed the reality of the vibrant distribution of artistic, entrepreneurial and intellectual talent across the world. Venture capital started scouring the global for opportunities, leaving the comfort of Silicon Valley and Boston for the hustle and bustle of Shenzhen and Bangalore.

Netflix began life as a DVD rental business. Its co-founder Reed Hastings made his pile by co-founding and selling a company in 1997, in what was then the biggest deal in Silicon Valley, worth $750 million. He was familiar with technology, venture capital and the global possibilities of tech.

As internet speeds rose, Netflix shifted its focus to streaming, produced original content, bagged streaming rights from movie studios, and became one of the world’s most successful companies. Its first foreign foray was into Canada. Soon after, it expanded to Latin America, then parts of Europe, then Japan and the rest of Asia.

In 2019, Roma, a Mexican film produced by Netflix, won three Oscars – for best director, cinematography and foreign language feature film. The following year, South Korean film Parasite won four Oscars, including best picture – a first for a film not originally made in English. Korean pop had already become wildly popular across the world. It did not take long for the clever people at Netflix to figure out that other types of content sourced from Korea – and other countries – would have a huge global market.

Through Netflix, people in India can discover the vibrance of the films made in languages other than Hindi, thanks to Netflix’s excellent dubbing and subtitling. Similarly, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam movies – apart from those in Hindi – are reaching global audiences via Netflix and Amazon Prime.

RRR is unlikely to be flash in the pan. More Indian movies will reach global audiences and expand the commercial success of Indian moviemaking. A consequence of this, one hopes, is that more Indians will realise that people everywhere are essentially similar and that their superficial differences can be sources of joy rather than triggers for hostility.