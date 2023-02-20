Why RRR is a watershed in the history of Indian cinema

That Indian films are popular outside India is not exactly breaking news. That great, sweeping arc of history and geography from ancient Persia to Indonesia bears the imprint of Indian culture through mutual give and take. Parts of Africa have been warmly receptive to Indian films. They were also popular in the Soviet Union. Films like 3 Idiots and Dangal have been big hits in China, and Japanese audiences have flocked to Rajinikanth films. Indian directors like Satyajit Ray and Adoor Gopalakrishnan have always been popular with film connoisseurs around the world.

