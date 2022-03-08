Why sanctions are not deterring Russia from its targets

Foreign exchange is bought and sold by banks with the licence to function as primary dealers, from those who want to convert their dollars to rupees and rupees to dollars. If their demand and supply positions result in a significant net position, the RBI would intervene. Suppose a lot of dollar investments come in as a chunk. That would create a temporary glut of dollars, the price of dollars would fall sharply, that is, the rupee would strengthen in a way that does not reflect the economy’s relative productivity or competitiveness vis-à-vis our trade partners. If India were to let real economy transactions be affected by the fluctuations in the exchange rate created by chunky capital flows, that would not be sensible. So, the RBI would intervene to prevent that temporary glut of dollars from strengthening the rupee beyond what the real economy warrants. It would buy up dollars, to add to its foreign exchange reserves.