Why Saudi Arabia and the UAE want to keep links with Israel

For now Qatar is scrambling to show that it can still be useful to America. On October 20th Hamas freed two of the more than 200 hostages it seized during the rampage, both American-Israeli dual citizens, in a deal that Qatar helped broker. But there are also signs of denial and panic in the tiny, wealthy state. On October 14th, a Qatari diplomat contacted your correspondent to say that Ismail Haniyeh, the Hamas leader, was not in Doha but in Turkey. Hours later, Iran’s foreign minister held a televised meeting with Mr Haniyeh—in Doha. Qatar’s ties with Islamist groups were one reason why four Arab states imposed a travel-and-trade embargo on the tiny emirate in 2017. When the dust settles on this war, the country could come under greater American pressure to sever its links with militant groups.