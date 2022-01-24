Sebi's mandate and the raison d'ê tre of its new rule is to protect minority shareholder interests. In the Indian context, pension funds and other long-term institutional investors are the only voice that speaks—although not often enough—for minority shareholders in corporate boardrooms. Even these investors, while not exactly activist shareholders, usually go along with the preferred positions of the promoter shareholders, exerting their influence sparingly on critical corporate governance-related decisions like the board's composition, and the choice of independent directors, the CEOs and chairman titles and also the compensations for top-level executives.