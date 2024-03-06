Opinion
Why Sebi is worried about small-cap mutual fund schemes
Summary
- Given limited buying interest from foreign investors, small-caps represent a relatively illiquid asset class. As such, the exuberance appears both unwarranted and unsustainable, especially in light of an inevitable market correction
Regulators are always concerned about market volatility, the potential for scams, asset price bubbles, and market crashes. More so just ahead of general elections, when adverse market conditions can be particularly embarrassing.
