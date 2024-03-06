Why Sebi is worried about small-cap mutual fund schemes

There aren’t boundless investible options available to fund managers. If inflows continue into small-cap funds, then fund managers will have no option but to keep investing in the small-cap stocks, affecting the quality of the portfolio. After the nudge from Sebi about the frothiness in valuations of mid- and small-cap stocks with low free float, and the risks this poses to small investors and the broader market, funds in response have started restricting lumpsum inflows, the latest being Kotak Mutual Fund. Some restrictions on the inflows do seem to be the first thing to do.