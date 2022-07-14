Why Sebi must give longer rope to mutual fund insiders4 min read . Updated: 14 Jul 2022, 12:44 PM IST
- Insider trading is easy to understand as a concept but difficult to pin down as an empirical fact
Sebi’s proposal to bring mutual funds under its Prohibition of Insider Trading Regulations 2015 is a welcome move. However, some classes of individuals associated with mutual funds, whose possession of price-sensitive unpublished information is hypothetical and not definitive, could be made to disclose their trades, rather than proscribed from trading.