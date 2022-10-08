Why so much rides for so many on the US midterms4 min read . Updated: 08 Oct 2022, 12:25 PM IST
- The US midterm elections are being watched closely for their massive impact not only on American issues but on the rest of the world too.
A month from now, on November 8, Americans will hold their mid-term elections, in which they will vote all 435 members to the House of Representatives, the lower house of Congress, and 35 members of the 50 member Senate. The voting exercise will also elect a number of state governors, secretaries of state and other officials as also reject or approve assorted legislative proposals. These elections are being watched around the world for a number of reasons.