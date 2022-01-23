Why some vaccinated people resist Omicron and not others

The Omicron variant spreads so rapidly that it sometimes feels as if resistance is futile. It’s disheartening to hear of Omicron infecting people who are up-to-date on their shots and wear an N95 mask to step out. Even public-health experts have got infected. But that doesn’t mean everyone is going to get it. What it does mean is that life is unfair. In some of us, covid jabs work quite robustly, even against Omicron. In others, the vaccines’ effect is weaker. Chalk this up to the diversity of the human immune system, which is partly regulated by some of our most varied genes.

