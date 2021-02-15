Why SPAC-ships remain UFOs in India but should not

The absence of any interim tax relief or a regime designed for SPACs could be a deterrent in propelling the growth of next-generation businesses in India. According to India’s taxation framework for real estate investment trusts and infrastructure investment trusts (or REITs and InvITs), a tax is levied on unitholders upon their exit at the time they sell listed REIT or InvIT units, while tax is deferred on the earlier transaction involving a swap of operating entity’s shares with that of REIT or InvIT units. With this as a model, India could consider a tax-deferral regime to facilitate SPAC transactions. We observed significant growth in capital-raising activity after a relaxation of the tax regime for REITs and InvITs, with more than ₹70,000 crore raised in the past four years. A similar tax regime with single-window regulatory tax framework would be a welcome move for de-SPACing transactions.