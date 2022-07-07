Why SpiceJet is in a catch-22 situation

Why SpiceJet is in a catch-22 situation5 min read . 08:43 PM IST
If snags are ignored for too long, incidents of the sort seen on SpiceJet aircraft, a fire in the cabin, engines failing, and other such serious issues, are to be expected
If snags are ignored for too long, incidents of the sort seen on SpiceJet aircraft, a fire in the cabin, engines failing, and other such serious issues, are to be expected
Delhi-based low-cost airline SpiceJet has been facing technical issues with its aircraft fleet in the last month or so. These incidents have exposed the passengers and crew flying on the aircraft involved to serious safety risks and led to questions being asked about the health of SpiceJet’s fleet.
Delhi-based low-cost airline SpiceJet has been facing technical issues with its aircraft fleet in the last month or so. These incidents have exposed the passengers and crew flying on the aircraft involved to serious safety risks and led to questions being asked about the health of SpiceJet’s fleet.
On 1 May, about 40 passengers and crew on a flight from Mumbai to Durgapur suffered minor injuries due to a turbulent landing. Two days later, an engine failure on a SpiceJet flight did not allow it to take off from Mumbai. On the same day, a flight was forced to return to Chennai after one of the plane’s engines shut down. On 19 June, a Patna-Delhi flight returned to land in Patna after an engine of the aircraft caught fire following a bird strike. The latest incident was on 5 July, when the fuel indicator of a plane malfunctioned mid-air, forcing the Delhi-Dubai flight to land in Karachi.
On 1 May, about 40 passengers and crew on a flight from Mumbai to Durgapur suffered minor injuries due to a turbulent landing. Two days later, an engine failure on a SpiceJet flight did not allow it to take off from Mumbai. On the same day, a flight was forced to return to Chennai after one of the plane’s engines shut down. On 19 June, a Patna-Delhi flight returned to land in Patna after an engine of the aircraft caught fire following a bird strike. The latest incident was on 5 July, when the fuel indicator of a plane malfunctioned mid-air, forcing the Delhi-Dubai flight to land in Karachi.
Taking note of these incidents, the air safety regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, DGCA, has issued a show-cause notice to the airline to explain why it had failed to “establish a safe, efficient and reliable air service." The notice adds that the incidents point to poor internal safety oversight and inadequate maintenance action.
While confirming that the airline “is in receipt of the DGCA notice and will be responding within the specified time period", an airline spokesperson added that the carrier is, “committed to ensuring a safe operation for our passengers and crew. We are an IATA-IOSA certified airline. SpiceJet successfully completed the meticulous audit programme for recertification in October 2021. We have been regularly audited by DGCA. All our aircraft were audited a month ago by the regulator and found to be safe. All flights of SpiceJet are conducted in compliance with the applicable regulations of the DGCA Civil Aviation Regulations on the subject."
If viewed as isolated incidents, they can be classified as routine. But in view of the airline’s financial position, and especially the wording of the DGCA notice, red flags are bound to be raised. Its auditors have time and time again stated that the airline is not a going concern.
The airline reported a profit of ₹23.28 crore in February for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, despite a one-time settlement of ₹77.46 crore towards outstanding dues that were in litigation. The airline had reported losses in each of the seven quarters before this one.
It will not be surprising, therefore, if scrutiny by a competent authority was to show that SpiceJet’s financial problems caught up with its operations. A cash and carry basis and lack of spares, as mentioned in the DGCA notice, inevitably heap stress on maintenance teams, as they attempt to fly a full schedule. An airline only makes money when its airplanes are in the air and there is aircraft utilization that translates to return on assets. This is a key consideration for any airline.
Maintenance is naturally a cost driver for airlines and, thus, financial stress inevitably finds its way to operational challenges. This has been observed time and again the world over.
Ideally, if an airline is unable to maintain its aircraft well, it should reduce its operations. Flying aircraft that aren’t technically in good health is a dangerous proposition. SpiceJet is, therefore, in a catch-22 situation: It needs full aircraft utilization to make money, but its financial crunch is at the same time may be limiting its ability to do so by affecting its aircraft maintenance spending.
What SpiceJet needs, therefore, is a forensic audit of its engineering department. Say an airline has 10 aircraft, and is operating to the extreme of 14 to 15 hours of operations a day, what becomes critical from the point of view of maintenance is how much time gap it is leaving between flights. In other words, if an aircraft is being used for 14 hours a day how many of the remaining 10 hours in the day are being spent on maintenance? What SpiceJet needs is an audit of this.
The DGCA notice indicates the possibility of issues with safety oversight and inadequate maintenance. More will become known once the airline sends its response to the regulator’s notice.
The same system failing again and again, such as the repeated incidents of pressurization failure and engine failures, or the same system failing again even after repairs are carried out, impacts the safety of the aircraft and suggests inspections were perfunctory, maintenance poor and repairing not up to the mark or that the system requires to be replaced altogether, all of which need an airline to spend money.
Globally, a process is followed for aircraft maintenance that includes having a well-stocked spare part inventory, and an adequate number of trained and qualified engineers. When finances are insufficient, corners are likely to be cut.
An aircraft’s Minimum Equipment List, which is a robust document approved by the DGCA, allows certain snags to be carried forward pending repairs for a few hours to a few days, depending on the criticality of the functions affected in flying an aircraft.
If snags are ignored for too long, incidents of the sort seen on SpiceJet aircraft, a fire in the cabin, engines failing, and other such serious issues, are to be expected.
Incidentally, in April this year, the DGCA stopped 90 SpiceJet pilots of the MAX aircraft from flying till they were properly trained on the MAX simulator. Although, this ban did not affect the operations of the MAX by the airline, as it had enough trained pilots to operate that variety of aircraft.