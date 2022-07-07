Why SpiceJet is in a catch-22 situation

What SpiceJet needs, therefore, is a forensic audit of its engineering department. Say an airline has 10 aircraft, and is operating to the extreme of 14 to 15 hours of operations a day, what becomes critical from the point of view of maintenance is how much time gap it is leaving between flights. In other words, if an aircraft is being used for 14 hours a day how many of the remaining 10 hours in the day are being spent on maintenance? What SpiceJet needs is an audit of this.

