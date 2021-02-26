Why stocks crashed today

Yesterday, the yield or the return on the 10-year US government bond rose above 1.5%, the highest it has been in more than one year. The yield has gradually been going up for a month, but yesterday it just spiked up. The yield on a bond is the return an investor can expect when he or she buys the bond on a given day and at a given price and holds on to it till maturity.

