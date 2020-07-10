Why street vending is like a live-in relationship

Similar is the case with street vending. People with not enough capital to buy a brick and mortar store may start their roadside venture. Some may be temporarily unemployed and may take up hawking for a couple of months. Some may not be skilled enough for a well-paying job. For others, it may be an additional source of income during pastime. Be it money, time or skill, the entry threshold to become a street entrepreneur should be really low. Street vending allows people to explore the means of livelihood and be "atmanirbhar".