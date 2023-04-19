Why SUV are everywhere while low-end cars continue to slide4 min read . Updated: 19 Apr 2023, 12:43 PM IST
- India’s automobile industry has been thrown out of gear by covid, chip shortages, inflation and high interest rates, but the worst seems to be behind us
Passenger vehicle sales in India grew 27% to 38.9 lakh units in 2022-23. This is certainly an impressive performance for the sector, but it is accompanied by a curious phenomenon. The growth is driven by the higher-end sports utility vehicle (SUV) segment, while sales of entry-level cars have plummeted. At 2,52,000, they account for just 6.5% of total PV sales, having registered a 57% drop from their peak in 2016-17. What could this signify?
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×