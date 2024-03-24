Why the arrest of Kejriwal may have big consequences

It is now becoming clear to the average Indian why institutions are important, and this realization is dawning without the annoying mascots of institutions—sanctimonious scholars and activists. It is not an easy realization because from a voter’s point of view, the government’s right of way is strong and obvious. That institutions, like courts, investigative agencies and the Election Commission, should be equal counterweights to an elected government is usually a pious argument made by Indian intellectuals that seems more like an expression of their own fight for relevance. The government, however, is an expression of the people; how can it fulfil their broad wishes if institutions come in the way? Aren’t institutions, after all, the fiefdom of eggheads whom people rarely elect?