Why the colour of the ant should not matter

The Ant IPO fiasco appears to reveal a basic incongruity in the Chinese regime’s plan to promote economic expansion by turning the country into a hotspot for innovation. It wants new ideas to flourish, but cannot seem to abide even mild criticism, let alone an open argument against the State’s writ. Had its IPO gone through, the Ant Group would have been valued at roughly $315 billion, making it larger than Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, the world’s biggest bank by assets. Ant’s plan for market penetration, by most accounts, was set to grant multitudes of Chinese access to the luxury of credit in a country where small bank loans are not easily available. It could be argued that its regulators were trying to move ahead of the curve in an online zone that does need closer regulation, lest risks blow out of proportion. But Beijing’s exertion of arbitrary authority over a tech success speaks of a discomfort with private power as much as with the popularity of an enfant terrible whose attitudes often appear to bear Californian rather than Chinese characteristics. Deng Xiaoping once said that the colour of the cat doesn’t matter as long as it catches mice. Today, the hue of the ant should not, so long as it can lift 10 times its weight. It’s called leverage.