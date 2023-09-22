Opinion
Why the decline in moonlighting is good news for the tech sector - and techies
Summary
- Skilled individuals can embrace formal gig work, eliminating ethical quandaries over multiple employments.
This time last year, discussions about moonlighting in India's $245 billion IT sector were rampant on social media platforms, drawing opinions from the industry's elite.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more