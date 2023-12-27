Why the EU’s tougher new migration pact is good for Indians
Summary
- Despite hardening sentiment in the European Union against immigrants, there’s a growing realisation of the need for skilled professionals. This should benefit Indians, considered among the least objectionable kind of immigrants in the region
The European Commission recently approved regulations making it tougher for unintended immigrants to settle down in the European Union. Collectively known as the new EU Pact on Migration, the rules are aimed at restricting the number of new immigrants into the EU, even as member states recognize the need for new workers given the number of ageing individuals.