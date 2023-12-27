Why the EU’s tougher new migration pact is good for Indians

The European Commission recently approved regulations making it tougher for unintended immigrants to settle down in the European Union. Collectively known as the new EU Pact on Migration, the rules are aimed at restricting the number of new immigrants into the EU, even as member states recognize the need for new workers given the number of ageing individuals.

The net result, perversely, might well be an increase in the legal flow of skilled immigrants, such as medical or information technology professionals. The EU, in fact, wants to encourage such professionals to move into its member states. This would make it easier for many skilled Indians to emigrate.

However, a few leaders of EU nations, such as Hungary’s Viktor Orban, are sceptical of the new rules, insisting on a hardline approach of severe restrictions on immigration.

This is at odds with a warning issued by Amnesty International, which holds that the new rules would increase human suffering among would-be immigrants.

The Human Rights Watch worries that the new rules would strip asylum seekers of legal aid, fingerprint children as young as six years, and incentivise frontline states such as Greece, Italy and Spain to ignore migrant-bearing boats in distress at sea, or ever push those making successful sea crossings to Europe back into the sea.

The new rules propose a solidarity mechanism to distribute the burden of processing asylum applications across EU member states, instead of being concentrated in the frontline states.

Human rights activists worry that instead of accepting the transfer of batches of asylum applicants, non-frontline states would utilise the option to fund the processing in extant centres.

The proposals include measures to house applicants for asylum and those caught entering illegally in countries outside the EU, so long as these are certified safe, in the sense of not being intent on refoulement–i.e., sending an asylum applicant back to the home country, to a possibly unsavoury reception.

The politics of migration

There is politics at work in the EU, which favours tougher EU-wide restrictions on immigrants. Ever since a million refugees took shelter in the EU in 2015, fleeing war and worse in West Asia and North Africa, xenophobia has been on the rise in Europe. Parties that campaign that immigrants bring with them Islamic radicalism and criminality have been gaining ground, aided by a subliminal message that Christendom’s cultural integrity is under attack.

Recent electoral success in the Netherlands, of far-right, anti-Islam populist Geert Wilders, the rise in the popularity of France’s right-wing populist Marine Le Pen, and the election of a representative of the hitherto untouchable Alternative for Germany (AfD) to mayoral office in Germany, all point to hardening popular sentiment in Europe against immigrants.

The liberal leaders of the EU would like to insulate themselves from the charge of illiberalism from a sizeable constituency of younger voters, by enacting EU-wide restrictive laws that they are obliged to follow.

The economics, though, says something very different. Fertility is low in the EU, fluctuating at around 1.5, far below the replacement level of 2.1. The population growth rate has been falling steadily, from 1% in the 1960s to below zero now. Eurostat projects that the share of the working age population would shrink from 63.9% in 2022 to 57.4% in 2050, and that the number of elderly persons who have to be cared for would rise as a proportion of the population, from 21.1% to 29%.

Europe’s vaunted welfare state depends on working age people contributing the funds with which to pay for those no longer in a position to work. The only way the welfare state can sustain is for the working age population to be kept buoyant–via immigration, as local births are too few for that purpose.

The rational case for easier immigration is clear enough. However, there have been failures in the assimilation of past migrants and their subsequent generational cohorts, leading to the anticipation of greater degrees of societal failure and chaos if more and more immigrants keep entering Europe.

A well-assimilating immigrant group has been that of Indians, who invest in education, invariably exhibit intergenerational upward mobility, and are thus considered the least objectionable kind of immigrants.

It will take time for European nations to recalibrate their policies to adopt and assimilate migrants on a scale large enough to avert economic dysfunction via adverse demographic shifts. During that period, legal entry of skilled migrants would be the goal of EU policy, and that would benefit Indians aspiring for a life in the West.