Why the EU’s tougher new migration pact is good for Indians

The economics, though, says something very different. Fertility is low in the EU, fluctuating at around 1.5, far below the replacement level of 2.1. The population growth rate has been falling steadily, from 1% in the 1960s to below zero now. Eurostat projects that the share of the working age population would shrink from 63.9% in 2022 to 57.4% in 2050, and that the number of elderly persons who have to be cared for would rise as a proportion of the population, from 21.1% to 29%.