Riding back in time with Bharat Atta
Summary
- By entering the flour market, the Indian government seems to be regressing to its socialistic past
There’s more than a hint of deja vu with the launch of Bharat Atta in 2023. It’s as if the world’s fastest-growing large economy is suddenly regressing to a past socialistic pattern – one in which the state produced and sold Hindustan Salt, Hindustan Machine Tools (HMT) and Modern Bread. The government must draw a line beyond which it will not intervene in the economy, especially in the food sector, the distorting impact of which is well recognised.