Riding back in time with Bharat Atta

The government runs a National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, essentially a dole, in which the requirement of manual work functions as a screening mechanism to weed out the non-poor. It ensures the poor have the purchasing power to buy grains from the PDS even in the lean season for farm work. The government has been distributing free grains at the rate of 5 kg (10 kg during the pandemic) per person per month to some 80 crore Indians (57% of the population). The prime minister recently announced at an election rally that this will continue for another five years. Is India so poor that more than half the population cannot buy food?