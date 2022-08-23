Why the govt is not willing for charges on UPI payments

Why the govt is not willing for charges on UPI payments4 min read . 09:14 AM IST
- Instead of publicly engaging with the RBI on this issue, the government should communicate directly with it
It is not often that the government steps in on the weekend to clarify on levy of payment for transactions on a digital platform, just a day or two after the banking regulator had unveiled a discussion paper on a possible new framework.
It is not often that the government steps in on the weekend to clarify on levy of payment for transactions on a digital platform, just a day or two after the banking regulator had unveiled a discussion paper on a possible new framework.
At the heart of the issue is the feedback which the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) sought last week from various stakeholders including the public on the prospect of what it termed as tiered charges on payments made through the Unified Payments Interface or UPI and other payment services. The UPI is an instant payment system which allows transfer of money between two parties besides offering other features. Over time, this platform has gained huge acceptance with monthly transactions topping the 6 billion mark in July. The growth has been fuelled also by the services being offered free to users and merchants by banks and other providers. Over the last two years, the government has also set aside funds to incentivise digital transactions—Rs. 1,500 crore in FY 22—and to underwrite part of the costs incurred by banks for providing such services.
At the heart of the issue is the feedback which the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) sought last week from various stakeholders including the public on the prospect of what it termed as tiered charges on payments made through the Unified Payments Interface or UPI and other payment services. The UPI is an instant payment system which allows transfer of money between two parties besides offering other features. Over time, this platform has gained huge acceptance with monthly transactions topping the 6 billion mark in July. The growth has been fuelled also by the services being offered free to users and merchants by banks and other providers. Over the last two years, the government has also set aside funds to incentivise digital transactions—Rs. 1,500 crore in FY 22—and to underwrite part of the costs incurred by banks for providing such services.
In the discussion paper, the RBI said that since UPI is a fund transfer system like the Immediate payment system it could be argued that the charges for UPI needed to be similar to that of the IMPS. The central bank then sought feedback on whether a charge based on different amount bands should be imposed.
Building a payments system and the infrastructure for offering payment services on digital platforms to ensure instant payments comes at a cost. The National Payments Corporation of India, the umbrella organisation for operating retail payments and settlement systems in India, charges banks marginally for UPI based on participation by banks rather than transactions. For banks, other providers, there are overheads for operating and providing these payment services including on the network, communication systems, staff and cyber security. In the discussion paper, the RBI said that for an average merchant transaction value of Rs. 800, the various stakeholders involved in it including banks and the NPCI incur a cost of Rs. 2. In January this year, the Payments Council of India (PCI) had raised the issue with the finance ministry. The PCI made a pitch for a rollback of the zero-charge regime on Merchant Discount Rate or MDR—the charges paid by merchants to banks for transactions carried out through cards. The PCI estimate was that the zero-charge regime had led to a loss of Rs. 5,500 crore to payment service providers. This also impaired their ability to invest further and to maintain the financial infrastructure they had built.
The government is not ready to buy this argument yet. On Sunday, the finance ministry said that with the UPI being a digital public good with immense convenience for the public and productivity gains for the economy, the government had no intention to levy charges. Cost recovery by service providers would have to be through other means, the ministry said.
That stance can perhaps be justified given the rapid adoption of digital payments in India with recent data reflecting growing acceptance now in tier-two and -three cities and towns. That helps ease the burden on banks of setting up physical branches; frees up resources for building other businesses and lowers costs; and builds a digital audit trail which in turns aids in boosting revenues and economic growth. It has also fuelled the growth of the fintech sector and a range of payments services and platforms making India one of the leaders in this segment.
Cross-subsidising these payment services may well be a public good, and it may be a good idea to continue with it for some more time. But one of the downside risks to this could be in terms of fewer innovations if returns are low or incentives to build new systems. What could well happen in the current scenario is a recourse by providers to charge users through other heads such as platform charges or convenience fees.
What is worrying though is the government stepping in days after a discussion paper by the payments system regulator which had made it clear that the RBI had not taken any view on the issue of payment charges. The potential danger such moves, however well-meaning, pose is that this may embolden vocal lobbies to undercut or undermine the regulator. Shutting out the noise and engaging directly with the central bank appears to be a better option.