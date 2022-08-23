Why the govt is not willing for charges on UPI payments

Building a payments system and the infrastructure for offering payment services on digital platforms to ensure instant payments comes at a cost. The National Payments Corporation of India, the umbrella organisation for operating retail payments and settlement systems in India, charges banks marginally for UPI based on participation by banks rather than transactions. For banks, other providers, there are overheads for operating and providing these payment services including on the network, communication systems, staff and cyber security. In the discussion paper, the RBI said that for an average merchant transaction value of Rs. 800, the various stakeholders involved in it including banks and the NPCI incur a cost of Rs. 2. In January this year, the Payments Council of India (PCI) had raised the issue with the finance ministry. The PCI made a pitch for a rollback of the zero-charge regime on Merchant Discount Rate or MDR—the charges paid by merchants to banks for transactions carried out through cards. The PCI estimate was that the zero-charge regime had led to a loss of Rs. 5,500 crore to payment service providers. This also impaired their ability to invest further and to maintain the financial infrastructure they had built.

