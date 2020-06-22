Why the harsh bail provisions of UAPA have lived on

TADA was enacted as a supposedly temporary measure, an ‘extraordinary’ law necessitated by the ‘extraordinary’ threat posed by terrorism at the time. While it was renewed by Parliament for a decade, it was finally allowed to lapse in 1995 amidst fierce criticism of its rampant abuse. But nearly all its provisions, including a modified version of its restrictions on bail, were brought back in the Prevention of Terrorism Act, 2002 (POTA). POTA too had a sunset clause and required renewal by Parliament, and it too faced widespread critique of its misuse. But when POTA was repealed in 2004, most of its provisions were given a permanent home in the UAPA, which does not have any sunset clause. In 2008, in the wake of the 26/11 terror attacks, the UAPA was amended and restrictions on bail were introduced into the Act for the first time. For certain UAPA offences, the period of incarceration without a chargesheet can be extended up to six months and no person can be granted bail if the state’s accusations seem prima facie true.