Why the headwinds against the Jet Airways relaunch are too daunting

There are other hurdles to cross. Before it can start operations, if it is able to, Jet Airways will have to go through a five-stage process under CAP 3100 of the DGCA. The process includes a pre-application phase in which Jet will be required to make a case to the DGCA for it to even agree to allocate resources that the Air Operator Certificate’s revalidation will consume. The lengthy and numerous security and safety approvals obligations include those that will be required for its revised documents, to account for the new management and personnel in key positions. Prior to certification, there demonstration and inspection—of the airline’s aircraft, maintenance facilities and arrangements—stages will have to be crossed to show the airline is in a position to conduct its proposed operations in accordance with the DGCA’s laid down manuals. An evaluation of the airline’s training facilities, programmes and training personnel will also be undertaken. It’s a long haul for Jet Airways to even get to the starting point of these technical approvals.