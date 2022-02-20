Why the NSE scam’s ‘Himalayan yogi’ may not be fiction

If you read Mint, you’d certainly know that Chitra Ramkrishna, former chief executive officer of the National Stock Exchange (NSE), appeared to be taking instructions from a man she considered a spiritual being, a “Siddha Purusha", as she told a regulatory body when it asked who he was. He was a “paramahansa, who may be largely dwelling in the Himalayan Ranges", one of those spirits whose “spiritual powers do not require them to have any such physical coordinates". But he did have an email address through which he communicated with her and she passed on information that was out of bounds for a person outside the NSE, even if he were out of this world.

