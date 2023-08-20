Why the right to privacy holds negligible mass appeal4 min read 20 Aug 2023, 04:29 PM IST
People may have an intuitive understanding of fundamental rights but don’t see privacy as one of them
Not long ago, a person’s name and phone number would be published in a thick book called the telephone directory, which was distributed to every landline subscriber in the city. If a name was missing or number inaccurate, one rang the telephone company to yell. Telecom was run by the government then; this meant people were shouting at the government for not publishing their numbers for everyone to see. Today, some people shout at the government for not hiding their numbers. How did we get so private?