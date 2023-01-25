Why the sell-off in Axis Bank’s shares on NIM compression fears is overblown4 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 02:30 PM IST
- Analysts who follow the banking sector closely are all positive about the future prospects of Axis Bank
Axis Bank reported excellent December quarter earnings, beating consensus estimates. It declared ₹5,850 cr in profit, 62% more than a year ago. In the nine months to 31 December, profit was up 72% to ₹15,310 crore. However, the stock fell 2.4%, indicating investors were disappointed. Other financial sector stocks have seen similar bearish responses to decent quarterly earnings.
