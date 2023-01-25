Why the sell-off in Axis Bank’s shares on NIM compression fears is overblown

If interest rates are on the rise, banks also have to mark down the value of existing loans. A loan that yields let’s say, 10% is less valuable than a loan that yields 11%. That’s reflected in the mark-down. Similarly, a government treasury bill or a corporate bond that yields 10% is less valuable than one that yields 11%. Hence, banks can also suffer trading losses in bond and treasury markets – treasury income can fall or go negative when rates rise. Axis suffered such trading treasury losses in Q2 and made profits in Q3. In addition, lenders may suffer a reduction in credit demand since potential clients are more reluctant to take loans when rates rise.