Opinion
Why the stock market is showing more love for ICICI Bank than HDFC Bank
Summary
- In the short term, while ICICI Bank seems poised to outshine HDFC Bank, a proper comparison of actual operational strength will be possible only after it increases its retail branches.
In the past week, the stock market has been actively comparing ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank, notably focusing on Macquarie India's call. The report highlighted that ICICI Bank's price-to-book value ratio stood at 2.3x, surpassing HDFC Bank's at 2.0x.
