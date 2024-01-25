Why the stock market is showing more love for ICICI Bank than HDFC Bank

The banking business is essentially about managing loan growth, balancing it against deposit growth. Both ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank are robust, no doubt. However, worries about the short-term impact of the HDFC Ltd and HDFC Bank merger, particularly about the increased cost of funds for the bank will continue to play on the minds of investors. This increased cost is due to the bank assuming the liabilities of the erstwhile HDFC Ltd. This pain could persist for the next 24-30 months, requiring the bank to reduce its average funding cost by increasing deposit mobilization at lower costs.