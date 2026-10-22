The government has deferred the introduction of merchant discount rates (MDR) on Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions involving payments above ₹2,000 until after Diwali. While it has cited the festive season as the reason, the decision reflects a broader challenge. UPI’s widespread adoption, alongside the longstanding policy of free transactions, has reinforced expectations that digital payments should remain free, making the introduction of charges politically difficult.
Why the UPI MDR debate is about more than finding an acceptable transaction fee
SummaryThe debate around merchant discount rates (MDR) on the Unified Payment Interface (UPI) has raised the question of how the system can be made sustainable so all participants have the incentive to use it. India needs to think on this carefully as markets built around digital infrastructure expand.
The government has deferred the introduction of merchant discount rates (MDR) on Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions involving payments above ₹2,000 until after Diwali. While it has cited the festive season as the reason, the decision reflects a broader challenge. UPI’s widespread adoption, alongside the longstanding policy of free transactions, has reinforced expectations that digital payments should remain free, making the introduction of charges politically difficult.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More