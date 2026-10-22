Why the UPI MDR debate is about more than finding an acceptable transaction fee

The government has deferred the introduction of merchant discount rates (MDR) on Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions involving payments above ₹2,000 until after Diwali. While it has cited the festive season as the reason, the decision reflects a broader challenge. UPI’s widespread adoption, alongside the longstanding policy of free transactions, has reinforced expectations that digital payments should remain free, making the introduction of charges politically difficult.
The government has deferred the introduction of merchant discount rates (MDR) on Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions involving payments above ₹2,000 until after Diwali. While it has cited the festive season as the reason, the decision reflects a broader challenge. UPI’s widespread adoption, alongside the longstanding policy of free transactions, has reinforced expectations that digital payments should remain free, making the introduction of charges politically difficult.
But free transactions do not mean payments are costless. Banks and payment companies still spend money processing transactions, preventing fraud and resolving failed payments. They benefit from UPI in other ways, including by retaining customers and selling financial products. But it is unclear whether these earnings, together with government incentives, provide sufficient incentive to invest in better payment services as the system grows.
Charging for transactions could help recover some of these costs and support further investment. But setting an appropriate charge is not straightforward. A higher fee could improve returns for payment providers, but could also discourage merchants from accepting UPI or lead them to pass on the cost to consumers. How both respond would depend on the size of the charge, the type of transaction and the alternatives available to them.
UPI allows payment companies to compete for customers, but not to freely set the fees they charge for transactions.
In a market where providers can set their own fees, merchants’ choices help reveal what they are willing to pay for payment services, while competition puts pressure on providers to justify their charges. That process has been absent from UPI. As a result, deciding what merchants should pay—and how that revenue should be shared—has largely become a matter of administrative judgment.
This reflects a deliberate choice in UPI’s design. By providing a common, interoperable network, UPI reduced the need for payment companies to build separate networks to reach customers and merchants.
This was an important choice. Digital wallets had been developing largely closed ecosystems, much as Alipay and WeChat Pay did at scale in China. Such networks benefit from network effects: the more consumers and merchants they attract, the more valuable they become.
But this also gives companies an incentive to keep users within their own networks rather than connect with competitors. UPI allowed payment applications to reach customers across banks without building their own closed networks.
This also changed how payment companies could make money. Rather than building proprietary networks, companies became “third party operators.” They could differentiate themselves through their applications and services, but had limited control over the underlying infrastructure or transaction pricing. With little direct revenue from UPI payments, they turned to other businesses, including lending, insurance and merchant services.
This made attracting large numbers of users particularly valuable, but also meant that the companies providing payment services were not necessarily earning revenue from the transactions themselves.
The question of what to charge for those transactions is further complicated by the number of participants involved. Unlike a conventional utility with a single operator, UPI’s costs are spread across banks, payment applications and the National Payments Corporation of India, each with different responsibilities and expenses. Regulators cannot simply examine one operator’s accounts to determine an appropriate fee or how the revenue should be divided.
The costs are substantial. A parliamentary committee recently cited an industry estimate of ₹20,700 crore in annual UPI operating costs, against a government allocation of ₹2,000 crore for digital payment incentives in 2026-27. While the figures are not directly comparable, they illustrate the scale of the costs involved and limits of budgetary support.
The disagreement over MDR is evident in the proposals on the table. Researchers associated with IIT Bombay have recommended a rate of 0.08%, compared with a proposed rate of up to 0.4%. The study also recommends changing how revenue is divided between banks and payment applications.
Choosing a rate, therefore, involves more than estimating the cost of processing payments. It also requires deciding which costs should be recovered through transaction fees, how the proceeds should be shared and how merchants and consumers might respond.
None of this diminishes UPI’s achievements. Its common infrastructure has allowed payment applications to compete without building separate networks and made digital payments accessible to millions of consumers and merchants.
But building a common network does not settle the question of how the businesses operating on it should earn a return. Nor does shared infrastructure necessarily require every transaction to remain free or every commercial decision to be made administratively.
The MDR debate is, therefore, about more than finding an acceptable transaction fee. As India extends the digital public infrastructure approach to other sectors, it will need to think as carefully about the markets built around common infrastructure as about the infrastructure itself.
The authors are principals, Artha Global.