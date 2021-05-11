Why the world is standing with India

Another reason for the display of international friendship is that the world sees India as a crucial lynchpin for security and stability, which few countries can afford to let weaken. India has become the proverbial ‘too big to fail’ nation because it holds the key to maintaining a balance of power in Asia against the expansionist and authoritarian China. According to US Vice-President Kamala Harris, the US is “determined to help India in its hour of need" by virtue of being “friends of India" and “as members of the Asian Quad." France invoked “our strategic partnership" while dispatching oxygen plants to India, and Japan mentioned the shared goal of a “free and open Indo-Pacific" in the same breath as “close collaboration to contain the covid-19 pandemic" in India.