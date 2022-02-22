Why this TVS group IPO is being keenly watched by business families

The imminent initial public offering (IPO) of TVS Supply Chain Solutions has generated excitement in India’s family business-dominated corporate world. The company filed the draft red herring prospectus last week. Its proposed IPO comes close on the heels of the extended TVS group successfully implementing a family arrangement earlier this month after which the four wings of the TVS family are now at liberty to go their own separate ways.

TVS Supply Chain Solutions is the first in the post-division era to come out with an IPO, which will put the division strategy to test but will also be a test for a company that was so far running on the back of the solidity of the automobile-focused Chennai-based TVS group brand. It now steps out of the comfort of that larger family backing and will be held up against the benchmarks set by the original founders. Prior to the formal division, the composite TVS group hadn’t seen any of its outfits access the capital market in a very long while.

Now part of the R. Dinesh-led wing of the family that is calling itself the TVS Mobility group, the company seeks to raise ₹2,000 crore of fresh capital through the IPO. It operates in over 25 countries, catering to more than 60 ‘Fortune Global 500 2021’ clients, and reported revenue from operations of ₹4,240.1 crore and a loss of ₹58.7 crore during the six months ended 30 September 2021.

The company used to be known as TVS Logistics Services earlier and was the first in the erstwhile composite TVS group to rope in Goldman Sachs Group Inc., which had, in 2008, invested ₹100 crore in its initial fund-raising exercise. That was a path-breaking move by the TVS group at that time. Since then, the firm has received multiple rounds of investments from private equity players and Goldman Sachs.

The proposed IPO also gives options for some, including the promoter, to cash out a bit. The secondary share sale will comprise 20 million shares.

Just like Venu Srinivasan-led TVS Motors, TVS Supply Chain Solutions heads to the capital market with a non-family member, S. Mahalingam, former CFO of TCS, as its chairman. Although the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has reversed its earlier decision to make the splitting of CMD positions in companies optional for now.

The IPO is significant for the management’s vision for the business. Most of the net proceeds from the IPO will be used to either repay or prepay the outstanding borrowings. Once the debt is cleaned up, it will be in a comfortable position to use internal cash as growth capital for business expansion. It is also intending to deploy around ₹75 crore in fiscal 2023 towards the capitalization of its subsidiaries in Germany, the US and Thailand. A part of the IPO money will also be infused in its UK arm. That will allow it to increase its stake in Rico UK to 100%.

