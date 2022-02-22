Why this TVS group IPO is being keenly watched by business families

The IPO is significant for the management’s vision for the business. Most of the net proceeds from the IPO will be used to either repay or prepay the outstanding borrowings. Once the debt is cleaned up, it will be in a comfortable position to use internal cash as growth capital for business expansion. It is also intending to deploy around ₹75 crore in fiscal 2023 towards the capitalization of its subsidiaries in Germany, the US and Thailand. A part of the IPO money will also be infused in its UK arm. That will allow it to increase its stake in Rico UK to 100%.

