Why Toyota-Suzuki stands a better chance than the auto marriages of the past

Toyota has, in fact, been the number one carmaker on the whole planet for the last few years, and outranks Mercedes-Benz, Tesla and Volkswagen. In India, though, it hasn’t managed to crack the code in small cars, which drive volumes. Its best-sellers here have predominantly been large cars, such as the SUV Toyota Fortuner, as well as the MPV Innova, both of which are likely to face increasingly stringent norms, as the government raises the heat on CAFE (Corporate Average Fuel Economy) regulations for the industry.

