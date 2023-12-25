Why upper-caste Hindus of Kerala became Christians
Summary
- Why did ancient Brahmins give up exquisite privileges and adopt a faith that offered few advantages? Some answers and a theory.
Now and then, when this column irritates a type of patriots, they call me “rice bag" on X.com. By this, they imply that I had converted to Christianity in exchange for a bag of rice offered by a missionary. I am offended by this high-carb insult; I would rather be accused of renouncing my religion for a bag of avocados, or even asparagus. The insult is also oddly funny, and it would have been especially hilarious to my grandparents. Many of the people who called me “rice bag" or their ancestors would not have been allowed to enter the homes of my grandparents, at least through the front door. My people, though some of them were poor landowners, considered themselves high caste and looked down upon not only other Christians, but also most Hindus.