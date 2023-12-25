Why upper-caste Hindus of Kerala became Christians

Some historians who have sympathy for the bishop’s assertion have contended that the fact there were Christians in Kerala by 2 CE meant that they predated Brahmins as we know them today because they were yet to rise to the very top of the caste structure. (The hierarchy of the top three castes constantly shifted in ancient India until the priestly class somehow won.) However, there is some evidence that some people from Kerala identified as Brahmins back then and that they were in fact Christian. There are old historical accounts that mention this. And there is Brahminical behaviour, too, which is even more persuasive. In The Ivory Throne, Manu S. Pillai writes that a few centuries ago in Kerala, “…there were temples where only oil ‘purified’ by the touch of a Malayali Christian could be used to light lamps and holy fires." This appears to be a continuation of a Brahmin privilege, which was unaffected by their fling with Christianity. Also, in ancient and medieval Kerala, as bad a place for the ‘low-born’ as the rest of India, where Brahmins considered it tragic even to have seen ‘low-castes,’ there were joint processions of Hindu deities and an image of Saint Thomas. That was not a sign of secularism, but of cosmopolitan cooperation among high-castes. Some of this Brahminical behaviour among Christians percolated down to modern times. Sujatha Gidla, in her memoir about growing up as a Dalit, mentions that a Malayalee Christian girl who had an affair with her uncle used to smuggle the man into her house, but only from the back-door because he was “an untouchable." So there are indicators that Brahmins and other high-castes converted to Christianity, but there is no historical certainty around why the biggest beneficiaries of Hinduism renounced their faith.

