Opinion | Why we are all in the regressing mode right now

The next step is to disrupt status quo. Fresh starts reenergize us, especially if we focus on doing things differently. Subtle nudges and micro changes in habit make all the difference. Not checking my phone for the first waking hour helped me create time to process my thoughts. The third step includes learning to calibrate the emotions of people we interact with regularly. We began this week’s happy hour by asking everyone to share how they were feeling on a scale of 10. By simply discussing our scores and sharing our coping mechanisms led to a meaningful conversation about the support needed to negotiate the crisis.