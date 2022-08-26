Why we must welcome Coldplay's climate play3 min read . Updated: 26 Aug 2022, 03:40 AM IST
- It's not about their direct impact on carbon emissions— Coldplay's commitment to climate activism brings about buy-in
Coldplay, one of the world’s most successful music acts, is currently on a world tour, dubbed Music of the Spheres, and their focus is inclusivity and sustainability. They enthrall millions of people around the world with their songs and genre-blending music, delivered with frenetic energy on stage. When they champion climate awareness and urge concert-attendees to travel by public transport and minimize energy use, it makes an impact. It is time Indian artistes and entertainers also started using their celebrity status to influence behaviours–in favour of conserving energy and preferring green energy over the greenhouse-gas-emitting kind.