Why we must welcome Coldplay's climate play

Talking to the press, Coldplay sounded off on the possibility of flying on milk, instead of on hydrocarbons. Now, at a purely rational level, this is whimsy of the useless kind—after all, to produce the milk needed on that scale, you would need to rear herds and herds of cows, which belch methane and consume land and energy on a massive scale, even if indirectly through the food they consume. But the larger point is, Coldplay is calling for innovation, for alternatives to the aviation turbine fuel currently in use. Liquid ammonia or hydrogen are the likely candidates.

