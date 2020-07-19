Opinion | Why we need state-owned general insurers

NEW DELHI: As expected, the Centre, earlier this month, put on hold the merger of three state-owned general insurance companies - National Insurance Company Ltd, Oriental Insurance Company, and United India Insurance - given the pandemic-induced disruptions.

While the upheaval in the market would not have allowed correct valuations, a more pressing reason was probably the fact that a crisis like covid-19 puts a higher onus of doing "social good" on a few state-owned enterprises than other entities in the industry.

But what makes such firms crucial in times such as these?

Crisis Cover

With every natural calamity or economic crisis, markets have looked up to state-owned enterprises to pitch in. The situation today is no different.

And these three firms have always risen to the occasion.

A private sector insurance firm may not have the ability or the intent to use shareholder funds--more so if it is a listed entity--to underwrite risks of segments it does not feel comfortable with.

As an inclusive society, it is more crucial to have the ability to price or under-price to insure those belonging to certain social economic segments which otherwise remain out of such ambit. State-owned insurance firms have that financial ability, to offer "public good" more than just profitability. Of course, it is the fiduciary role of the businesses and those governing the entities to ensure that these stay profitable and yet deliver "protection" to its consumers.

Once the industry has the capability to develop products for consumers across the spectrum of society and to distribute them meaningfully, and not as an “affirmative action", this would lead to healthy competition and better quality of products as well as consumer acceptance.

In this endeavour one of the parallel initiative that these these three general insurers should work on is digitisation.

With a large market share and volumes of data, it makes economic sense and helps being consumer-friendly to embrace digital wholeheartedly. Any fear around adoption of digital would be meaningless and will only end up being a discussion point in any HR efficiency exercises that these firms might drive.

The Positives

These general insurers have a branch network of over 5,750 offices, of which nearly 50% is located in tier 2,3,4 cities. Comparatively, the private insurers have less than 7% of their branches in smaller cities & towns.

What’s more evident during an pandemic or any natural calamity is the need to protect citizens health and provide financial solace to tide over. In this aspect, these these entities have contributed to over 31% of group health policies underwritten by the entire industry. Similarly they contribute over 54% of all public health schemes run by the government.

These three have over ₹6.5 lakh crore of total sum insured for all health policies they have issued. In normal times, these numbers would have far lesser meaning. When we compare this to the fiscal stimulus package announced, these sum insured are a blessing in disguise, as without them, the fiscal spends would have had to be far higher. This again strengthens the need as to why the insurance sector should stick to "protection" products and not confuse consumers with "investment" products.

One of the the key requirement for an agrarian economy is to have access to crop insurance. The Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) was launched in 2016 to provide a comprehensive insurance cover against crop failure and thus help in stabilising income of farmers. The scheme covers all crops for which past yield data is available. This scheme has seen abundant agency-coordination issues between various state and central government departments, commercial institutions, and empaneled general insurers.

This scheme has been able to bring in over 2.5 crore hectare of cultivable farmland and nearly 3 crore farmers under its protection ambit. Since its launch, nearly 1.1 crore farmers have been paid claims against crop failure.

Nevertheless, it suffers from "trust issues" that proper and adequate proactive insurance literacy communication can’t solve.

From an average claim settlement time taken of three months as seen five years ago, these three entities have drastically improved this parameter of consumer service by bringing it to sub-30 days. If this continues and with additional tech support, these entities can bring down the time taken to settle claims which in turn would boost consumer-trust in these firms.

But this not to say that all is hunky dory with the insurers.

Recapitalisation - Solvency comfort

The government has approved a capital infusion of ₹12,450 crore to improve their financial health. The funds will boost their solvency, as per regulatory requirement, and help them meet insurance needs of the economy, especially of the un-insured and / or under-insured segments.

It should be remembered that though these firms have trade unions, those stakeholders have embraced the concept of merger. These three companies together, have more than 750 insurance products across property, marine, health, motor, crop, liabilities & cyber, as well as bespoke covers, with a total annual premium of over ₹45,000 crore and a market share of over 25%. They serve over 4.3 crore policyholders and address a sum insured of ₹300 lakh crore.

"To ensure optimum utilisation of the capital being provided, the government has issued guidelines in the form of KPIs (key performance indicators) aimed at bringing business efficiency and profitable growth," the Centre had said.

This is a positive move, considering that this is the first time the government has explicitly brought the concept of "measurements and milestones" to the business it owns. Its ability to track the progress of the metrics set would help pave way for timing the potential merger / future IPO of the merged entity.

This careful handling of these entities could unlock far greater value than currently seen.

Measure to Preserve

Measurement metrics can help increase business valuation, only if it can achieve the following:

Streamline processes towards proactive consumer orientation and not just social-good projects

Orient the business model & product mix to be long-term solvency stability driver and profitability provider

Improved margins & higher claims efficiency

Better performance of its AUM-returns

Improved Solvency margin and it’s consistency

Organisation structure that provides increased productivity & profitability per employee

Market criticism has been fair, that these entities have not demonstrated profitability or even basic efficiency of business unit-economics for a long time. And that their owner shareholder did not do anything around it. Hopefully this KPI exercise would help in course correction, if any required.

It may be even acceptable for the promoter, the government, in this case, to bring in necessary management and governance changes, as well as build a robust talent bench strength to sustain their stability and growth. That would in turn make the merged entity an attractive candidate for disinvestment.

Public Good vs Profits

State-owned entities have a duty to the larger public to have profitable growth and to deliver sustained higher Return on Equities (RoE). Doing only "social good" won’t be acceptable for business stakeholders.

Their management have to be held accountable for using public monies as their capital. The expectation from these firms to make profits is very basic. No one will grudge then doing social good, as long as they continue to generate profits. However, the excuse that they do social good at cost of poor business management will not cut ice with stakeholders.

These insurers have to ensure merit-based growth and should not expect any insurance against weak business performance. The hope is that these firms will now drive the concept of KPI / KRAs into their organisations and build a culture oriented towards performance. For now, let’s cut them some slack, with the hope that their promoter do not slack.

With focused KPI-based performance metric, these firms could offer "Policies, (new) products, public good, profitability", and hopefully the government will steer the merger and disinvestment towards the correct P - the premium."





Srinath Sridharan is an independent markets commentator.

