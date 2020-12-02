Why we should nuance our approach to China

Globalization may have slowed over the past decade or so, but supply chains still straddle borders and Indian producers remain dependent on Chinese inputs in various sectors. Apart from telecom gear and active pharmaceutical ingredients for drugs, a large chunk of electronic parts used here are shipped in from China. Automobiles on Indian streets also have Chinese components, while numerous other items of daily utility are imported from there. Given their cost effectiveness, clamps on these imports tend to push up our expenses and work against the Indian economy. Also, while our security concerns deserve investigation, Chinese apps that pose no threat should be allowed. Vibrant rivalry could catalyse domestic innovation. As for Huawei, if it can serve our development goals without causing harm, then we should let it. Evidence of injury rather than the place of origin ought to determine our posture. We must also bear in mind that many Indian firms have business interests in China, some of which seem well placed to profit off its growth. In time, it could yet turn out that Indian openness to commercial engagements and a reciprocal Chinese policy combine to dial down geopolitical tensions. As the government assures us, Indian armed forces are well equipped to defend the country. But we must also guard all that’s good for our economy.