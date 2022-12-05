Why we should thank Minister Jaishankar for saving India the blushes5 min read . Updated: 05 Dec 2022, 04:08 PM IST
- Today, there is grudging acceptance of India’s stance that it would take whatever position is in the best interest of its people.
Not every external affairs minister gets a chance to demonstrate that he excels at his job by getting his interlocutors abroad to shift their stance, on an Indian position that matters to them, from one of thinly veiled hostility to acceptance, if not admiration.