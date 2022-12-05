Why we should thank Minister Jaishankar for saving India the blushes

It is not possible or necessary for the Prime Minister or his colleagues to state, in the bluntest of terms, the nation’s core concerns. Such a course could create needless friction. So, neither Jaishankar nor the PM says that India understands that the West needs India to build itself up as a powerful counterweight to China, and that New Delhi can use this factor to its advantage while wresting assorted concessions from the West that sees China as the rising strategic rival. India understands but does not vocalise China’s need for Russia to continue as a strategic node of power, so as not to become the sole focus of America’s hostile attentions. New Delhi also understands but does not crow about Russia’s desire to see China’s rise being restrained, so as not to lose Moscow’s strategic salience in the world. This is to India’s benefit. This is why Russia will sell to India its most sophisticated missile defence system, the S400, and India will buy it, against the wishes of the West.