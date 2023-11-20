Why wealthy sporting legends don't mind looking silly in ads

For nearly a quarter century, when Sachin Tendulkar played cricket in front of half the world, he did nothing for a moment that would make us laugh at him. As long as it was cricket, actually as long as it was the real world, he did everything right. Even when he stood on the field with his hands on his waist, one thought that is the way to stand on the field. But when ads would come on featuring him, he could make us cringe. His peers, too. It bothered us a bit to see them this way, but we understood money. They had a limited time in the sun, and the match fees was modest, so they needed to endorse products. But then, many of them are still at it.