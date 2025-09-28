Why Xi Jinping now accepts Kim Jong Un at the grown-ups’ table

China‘s other concern is that Mr Trump might resume efforts to negotiate a deal with Mr Kim. Mr Trump met him three times in his first term and has publicly suggested a fourth meeting. Mr Kim said on September 21st that he was open to that, if America dropped denuclearisation demands. The chances of him giving up his nukes are even slimmer than before. Progress in its nuclear programme aside, North Korea fears relinquishing weapons that it believes can guarantee its regime’s survival. Even so, if the war in Ukraine ends any time soon, China fears being isolated as Russia and North Korea re-engage with America. On September 23rd Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky, told the UN Security Council that China could force Russia to end the conflict if it wanted. (China counters that it is impartial on the war.)