Why your tax refund may be bigger this year

Now, I’m obliged to point out that big refunds aren’t really a positive for your personal finances. Economists and financial advisers warn that it’s silly to give the U.S. government an interest-free loan, which is effectively what you’re doing when you withhold too much and get a big refund in April. As true as that is, most people still prefer getting the lump sum. A recent Bloomberg News article quoted a LendingTree survey that found just 7.4% of respondents agreed with the statement “I don’t like getting tax refunds because it means I overpaid throughout the year.’’ So that should make for some happier taxpayers this year.