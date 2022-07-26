Why—and how—to end the Russia-Ukraine war4 min read . Updated: 26 Jul 2022, 04:48 PM IST
- The war has created a global loop of crises involving food, energy and climate. All this misery is avoidable—with an equal loss of face.
It is welcome that the UN, along with Turkey, has brokered a deal to resume the export of Ukrainian and Russian wheat and fertiliser, whose absence from the world market had ramped up food prices and threatens starvation in countries that depend on the UN’s World Food Programme for their daily bread. That, however, offers only limited respite. For a world still staggering under the burden of recovery from the pandemic and staring, with dread, at the possibility of monkeypox, the war must come to an early end, to focus on growth, climate resilience and halting mass regress to poverty.